UTM orders Chilima to dump Chakwera

UTM member have told Vice President Saulos Chilima to leave the nine-party Tonse Alliance, saying UTM is being sidelined by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Chilima is president of the UTM and in the 2020 elections he partnered MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera who is the current president of Malawi.

However, members of the UTM have claimed that Chilima and UTM members are getting a raw deal from the alliance.

Speakers at a UTM rally held at Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Ndirande Township Blantyre said Chilima’s policies are not being implemented under the Chakwera administration.

Constituency Governor for Malabada alleged that UTM members have not reached the promised land of Canaan while their partners seemed to have progressed.

He then said that UTM members are still behind Chilima and their goal is to see him become president of Malawi in 2025.

“Our hope is that Malawi will be transformed when Chilima becomes president,” the governor said.

On his part, UTM district governor said UTM members have not received under the National Economic Empowerment Fund (Neef).

Speakers such as Nyambadwe Ward councillor and Blantyre City Deputy Mayor Funny Baraba, UTM Party presidential campaign chairperson Felix Njawala and director of security Louis Ngalande also called on Chilima to leave the party.

Ngalande said many people who voted for the Tonse Alliance did so because of Chilima hence they want answers on the status of the alliance.

“There is so much disrespect for our party president by some supporters of other alliance members. However, as a party we decide not to fight back because that is not who we are,” said Ngalande.

On his part, Baraba said they are ready to support Chilima so that he achieves his dream of leading Malawi, regardless of the alliance.

Speaking during the rally, UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati said Chilima is facing a lot of challenges but they will continue to support him.

Addressing the UTM supporters, UTM vice president Michael Usi said the UTM members were not wrong in raising their concerns during the rally. He added that everything in the alliance is intact and that people should not be worried. Usi also promised to deliver the people’s message to the Chilima.

He, however, said the current administration is struggling because it is being sabotaged by some people working in the Government.

The calls for Chilima to leave the alliance comes as Chilima is not being delegated duties following allegations that he received bribes from Zuneth Sattar.

