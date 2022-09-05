Scorchers put six to cruise past Comoros in Cosafa Cup

The Malawi Women’s National Football Team, Scorchers have demolished Comoros Women’s National Football by six goals to nil in the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship played at the Madibaz Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

The scorchers were 1 up at the break through Fazila Chiyembekezo’s 17th minute looping header and they had an emphatic performance in the second half where they got five goals to make it six.

Tabitha Chawinga netted thrice while Rose Kadzere and Wezzie Mvula finished the walloping mission.

The Scorchers will face Tanzania in the last group match and it is going to be a replay of last year’s final match that Tanzanian beat Malawi to win the Cup.

After taking over the helm with just days to go without proper preparations, Lovemore Fazili has started his tenure on a good note as the Scorchers head Coach.

The Football Association of Malawi announced the roping in of the former Silver Strikers Coach with just weeks to go before the tournament after the initially appointed Coach, Thom Mkolongo turned down the offer.

It was reported that Mkolongo had named the provisional squad for the Scorchers before reversing his decision of taking over the helm.

Fazili accepted the challenge and he started his tenure with a pulsating draw against Botswana in their opening match at the tournament.

Knowing that losing today’s game would have diminished their hopes for the qualifying for the knock out phase, Fazili-led technical panel maintained a strong starting XI that played a 1-all draw against Botswana.

The girls responded well to the demands as they started the game with guns blazing and they nearly took the lead with just 5 minutes from the first whistle as athlete Asimenye Simwaka hit the woodwork after connecting Wezzie Mvula’s free-kick.

The wait for the opener could not last longer as Fazila Chiyembekezo gave the Scorchers the lead in the 17th minute with a looping header after Comoros’ defenders failed to deal with Wezzie Mvula’s corner kick.

Fazili noted some shortfalls as he reacted by making an early permutation as he introduced Rose Kabzere for Sabina Thom and Asimenye Simwaka paved way for Limbikani Chikupira.

Fazili’s girls failed to thicken their lead in the first half as Comoros were equally good defensively.

Like in the first half, the scorchers started the second 45 minutes on a high notch as they doubled their lead with just a minute from resuming through the substitute Rose Kadzere.

Captain Tabitha Chawinga broke on the left flank before releasing a lovely ball into the penalty area that found Kabzere who simply tapped it in to thicken the lead.

Chawinga added three more goals before Wezzie Mvula wrapped up the thumping victory.

Fazili said he was happy with the victory and he and his girls should turn their attention to the game against Tanzania as it will be a tough nut to screw.

After years without wearing green, black and red Colours for the Malawi, Captain Tabitha Chawinga who plays for Inter Milan women’s football team made the difference between the two teams on Monday afternoon.

Chawinga bagged a hat-trick and an assist in the game. She was named the player of the match for the second time at the tournament as she was also an outstanding pillar in a game that Scorchers were held by Botswana.

Chawinga is expected to return to Italy tomorrow and she will not be part of the squad to finish the tournament due to Club commitments. She has scored three goals in the competition.

