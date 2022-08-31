Blackout to last 14 hours on Sunday

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has announced that Malawians should expect prolonged loadshedding this Sunday as there will be emergency maintenance works at its power plants.

In a statement today, ESCOM has said the country is expected to have only 82 Megawatts which will be used to supply essential loads in hospitals and water boards in all regions.

“We will implement prolonged load shedding on Sunday, 4th September 2022 due to further reduction in power supply to allow for emergency maintenance works at Nkula A and B power stations by EGENCO.

“On this day, we will have only 82MW available, and this will be used to supply essential loads which include Central referral hospitals and water boards in all the regions,” reads part of the statement.

According to ESCOM, all residential customers will be subjected to an average of 14 hours loadshedding on the day.

Specifically, Group A customers will have no power supply from 4am to 5pm while for Group B it will be from 7am to 9pm.

The power distributing company has, therefore, urged all customers to switch off electrical appliances during the stated period as power supply may restore earlier than anticipated.

Currently, power outages in the country last about eight hours a day.

