Maseko Ngoni gets K2 million donation for Umhlangano

Ecobank Malawi has today given a K2 million donation towards the 10th anniversary celebrations of the reign of Inkosi Ya Makhosi Gomani V taking place this coming weekend on 03rd September 2022.

The Umhlangano Wa Maseko Ngoni is scheduled to take place at Nkolimbo Village on the open ground next to the National Monument of the resting place of Inkosi Ya Makhosi Gomani 1 in Ntcheu.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Ecobank Malawi Head of Human Resources Frank Sabola said the bank thought of contributing towards the cultural festival as a way of appreciating the initiative which is part of the African and Malawian heritage.

“As a truly pan African Bank, we felt duty bound to support this initiative that forms part of a rich African and Malawian heritage that caters for the Maseko Ngonis in Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, ESwatini, Lesotho and South Africa. We believe that this donation will go a long way in making this event a great success,” he said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Maseko Ngoni Heritage, Inkosi Phambala thanked Ecobank for the kind gesture.

“On behalf of Inkosi Ya Makhosi Gomani V and the Maseko Ngoni Heritage, I would like to express our deep sense of gratitude and appreciation to Ecobank for this financial donation that we have received today.

“We implore on individuals, businesses, and the corporate word to emulate the kind gesture made by Ecobank.” said Inkosi Phambala.

The word ‘Umhlangano’ means coming together and this is the time all the Ngoni of Gomani Maseko come together to celebrate their departed forefathers.

Umhlangano Wa Maseko Angoni as usual started last week with Nkhwisulo where the Ngoni offer sacrifices to their departed forefathers.

The Maseko Ngoni of Ntcheu, Dedza, Chileka, Bvumbwe and Mwanza-Neno are the descendants of Swati people of Swaziland.

