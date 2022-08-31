248 Malawians jailed in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has detained 248 Malawians who were arrested while traveling to South Africa without proper travel documents.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Malawi has confirmed to the local media saying the Malawians are in jail awaiting deportation.

According to the ministry, some of them were sentenced to four months and others to six months imprisonment but their sentences have been suspended pending a deportation exercise.

Earlier this month, 65 Malawians were intercepted in Zimbabwe by police in Chivhu, while 83 were arrested in Mvuma.

The 65 were arrested by police officers manning a roadblock at the 141km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road intercepted.

Days before that, Zimbabwean police also detained 86 Malawians suspected of trying to cross into South Africa illegally.

Reports indicate that police found the 86 Malawians in a house at a town near Zimbabwe’s border with Mozambique.

