Moyale get sweet revenge on Mafco

Moyale Barracks came from behind to beat their fellow soldiers, Mafco, 2-1 in a Tnm Super League game played on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

Goals from Raphael Phiri and Gasten Simkonda were enough for Moyale to overpower Mafco who scored through Peter Kasonga in the 38th minute.

The game involving the two army sides was a physical affair with Moyale looking to revenge a 3-1 defeat of the first round of the season.

Kasonga scored the first goal of the match after Moyale goal stopper Jeremiah Simfukwe misplaced a goal kick and it landed to Kasonga whose shot from 24 meters went into the back of the net.

However, Mafco did not celebrate for long as Raphael Phiri levelled the score with a header after receiving a curved ball from Brown Magaga.

In the second half, Simkonda scored Moyale’s winning goal from free kick.

The game ended Moyale Barracks 2, Mafco 1.

In a post match interview, Moyale Barracks Coach Prichard Mwansa hailed his boys for playing under instructions.

“It was a very difficult game as we know Mafco played physical and we told our boys not to keep the ball longer, so we managed to collect maximum points over them,” said Mwansa.

Team manager for Mafco Lovemore Mitengo said Moyale prepared well for the game.

“We usually beat them and I am sure they prepared for us knowing that they lost the first game in the first round of the season. All in all, that’s part of the game,” said Mitengo.

With the result Moyale have moved from 10th to 8th position with 23 points while Mafco are still on third position with 34 points from 20 games.

