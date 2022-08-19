MANEPO encourages elderly persons to go for Covid vaccine

Malawi Network of Elderly Persons Organisations (MANEPO) has encouraged elderly men and women to receive Covid-19 vaccine and get protected from Covid-19.

MANEPO programmes Officer, Nitike Ngwira said this at Traditional Authority Nkagula in Zomba where the organisation verified names of the elderly persons that are expected to receive various items from the network of the elderly person organisations.

She said MANEPO will continue assisting the elderly and at the same time encourage them to go for Covid-19 jab.

“Covid -19 knows no age as it attacks any person including the elderly persons and it is our responsibility to encourage the elderly persons to go for the vaccine, ” Ngwira added.

One of the elderly persons, Fanny Siliya, from Makungula Village, hailed MANEPO for encouraging them to go for Covid-19 vaccine.

She also hailed MANEPO for registering the elderly persons to receive food and other items.

Another elderly person, Samuel Mtawira said that Covid-19 vaccine is important for the elderly because they are vulnerable to most respiratory diseases.

150 elderly persons from Traditional Authority Nkagula are expected to benefit from humanitarian food assistance and other non food items from MANEPO.

MANEPO will provide the humanitarian assistance to the elderly persons at T/A Nkagula with funding from OSISA.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24