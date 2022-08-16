Malawi President Chakwera congratulates Ruto

President Lazarus Chakwera has congratulated Kenya’s William Samoei Ruto following his election as President of the Republic of Kenya.

Chakwera has taken to Facebook this morning to send his congratulatory message to Ruto, who was declared winner of elections yesterday after taking 50.49 percent of the vote.

“I warmly congratulate President-Elect William Samoei Ruto of the Republic of Kenya, following his election victory,” the Malawi leader said.

He added: “Malawi stands with the people of Kenya in their aspiration for a peaceful transition & I look forward to working with the new President in taking the solid bilateral ties & intimate cooperation between Malawi and Kenya from strength to strength.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, Vice President Saulos Chilima has also congratulated Ruto.

“We wish our brethren in Kenya peace and prosperity as they look into the future,” said Chilima.

The electoral commission in Kenya yesterday declared Ruto as the winner of the closely contested election. Ruto got 7,176,141 votes while second placed Raila Odinga managed 6,942,930 which represents 48.85%.

During the campaign, Ruto called himself a hustler and promised to revive the economy and to provide opportunities to Kenyans.

Speaking after his election, he said:“ There is no room for vengeance.

“I am acutely aware that our country is at a stage where we need all hands on deck.”

The president-elect is currently the deputy president under President Uhuru Kenyatta.

