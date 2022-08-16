Rwandan national fined K100,000 for possessing Chamba

A 26-year-old Rwandan national who was selling Indian Hemp (Chamba) to fellow refugees at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa has been ordered to pay a fine of K100,000 or in default serve 9 months imprisonment with hard labour for possessing the illegal drug.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Joseph Banda told the court that the convict Isaac Byamungu was arrested on August 2 2022 at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa District after being found in possession of Chamba.

It was also learnt in court that the convict beside found in possession of Chamba, he was also selling to other people within Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

Appearing before court, the convict pleaded guilty to a charge of found in possession of Cannabis Sativa contrary to Section 4 of the Dangerous Drug Act.

In mitigation, he asked the court for leniency, saying he is a first offender.

However, in his submission, police prosecutor Sergeant Banda asked the court to mete out a stiff punishment to the offender to send as a deterrent to others with similar intentions.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Robert Botha sentenced the offender to pay a fine of K100,000.00 or in default serve 9 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Isaac Byamungu comes from Rwanda but a resident in Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa District.

The ruling comes as a teenager in Blantyre is serving eight years in jail for being found with in possession of Chamba in Blantyre.

