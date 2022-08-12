Two acquitted in K4.3 billion RBM case

A magistrate’s court in Lilongwe has acquitted Rodrick Wiyo and Leah Donga in the case in which former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dalitso Kabambe and others are accused of facilitating 4.3 billion kwacha payment to FDH Bank without approval of the RBM board.

The case had nine suspects but now seven are remaining.

Director of Public Prosecutions Steve Kayuni asked the Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe today to discharge the two.

Kayuni also asked for 21 days to conclude compiling evidence for the case against the remaining seven suspects.

However, defence lawyer Foster Maele expressed concern that the state has been applying for more time to prepare for the case since June last year.

He asked the court to consider discharging Kabambe and Henry Mathanga, first and second accused respectively, saying they are yet to take plea because the state is not ready.

However, Chief Magistrate Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza rejected the defence’s application and the gave the State 30 days to submit its disclosures. Hearing of matter is expected to commence on September 22, 2022.

The state accuses the suspects of abuse of office and money laundering, saying they paid a compensation of K4.3 billion to FDH Bank without prior approval.

