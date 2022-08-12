Piri Piri Damzy’s Oposa in the offing

Republic of Ireland-based Malawian musician Piri Piri Damzy has announced that he will be dropping his new single entitled ‘Oposa’ soon.

This has been revealed through the artist’s social media platform, Facebook precisely.

Piri Piri Damzy, real name Dalitso Tambala, who is also an Entrepreneur and as well a Criminal Justice Reform Advocate, further said his management is brainstorming on the official date for the release of the song.

Reads the artist’s recent Facebook post without divulging a lot in content of the track: “99% new song loading. Official Date to be announced soon! It’s about time.”

“Oposa comes barely months after the artist also released another track called Size yabho and the song made it into various local music charts.

The new song has been produced by one of the country’s renowned producer Cuff-B of Big Vision Entertainment.