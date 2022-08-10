Blantyre giants avoid each other in FDH Bank Cup last 8

The draw for the quarter-finals of the prestigious FDH Bank Cup second edition took place on Wednesday morning at Mpira Village in Chiwembe setting up some exciting fixtures, with Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves set to face Blue Eagles.

The draw was conducted by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Vice President Justice Jabbar Alide and FDH Bank Head of Marketing and Communications Levi Nkunika.

During the draw, Bullets Reserves which knocked out two Super League giants namely Mighty Tigers and Red Lions, will face Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium.

Another giant killer, Changalume Barracks, which eliminated Mafco FC and Karonga United, will play host to a fellow Premier Division side, Extreme FC.

However, Blantyre giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers avoided each other as they were drawn against Chitipa United and Kamuzu Barracks respectively.

Wanderers advanced to the last 8 after they hammered Dedza Dynamos 3-0 whilst Bullets had to rely on Richard Chimbamba’s heroics to win through shootout after the shot-stopper saved two Moyale Barracks penalties following a 4-4 result in the regulation time.

According to FAM, the quarterfinals will be played on the weekend of 20th to 21st August, 2022.

The winner will walk away with MK25 million prize money and a beautiful trophy.

The first edition of the competition was won by Silver Strikers who were knocked out of the current edition by Dedza Dynamos.

