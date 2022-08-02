OneZed TV channel invites proposals for a Malawian series

OneZed wants experienced filmmakers with unique, fresh and truly Malawian stories to tell, to submit proposals for a Comedy or Drama TV series that reflects authentic Malawian stories with an outstanding storyline.

OneZed Channel Head, Mosibudi Pheeha said this is through the MultiChoice Expansion Program Project called Pamodzi, which aims to empower Malawi’s film and TV industry.

Pheeha added that applications proposals are supposed to be submitted through the M-Net corporate submissions portal according to the criteria stated.

“Replicas of ideas and storylines that already exist in OneZed’s content offering will not be accepted if they will not be submitted after closing date which is on 29 August 2022,” said Pheeha.

She added that the investment into Malawi’s film and TV industry displays their commitment to telling pan-African stories that resonate with diverse audiences.

OneZed is a proudly pan-African channel, on DStv (channel 172) and GOtv (channel 8), that caters to the Zambian and Malawian markets, with entertaining shows that can be enjoyed by the entrie family.

Its aim is to provide viewers with shows that tell truly African stories with international appeal.

The channel will provide a stage for diverse audiences to enjoy Malawian stories.

For full proposal, requirements and submissions applicants can visit https://submissions.mnetcorporate.co.za/channel/one-zed

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24