Man gets three years in jail for breaking into Parish in Dowa

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Monday sentenced a 23-year-old man to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into Nanthomba Catholic Parish and stealing maize worth K75,000.

The court through state prosecutor Inspector Christopher Daluni heard that the convict Chikumbutso Banda between the night of July 24 to July 25 2022 at Nanthomba Catholic Parish in Dowa District broke into a storeroom and stole 5 bags of maize valued at K75,000 belonging to the Parish.

Appearing before court, Banda pleaded not guilty to a charge of breaking into a building and committing felony under Section 311 of the Penal Code. This prompted the state to parade two witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and he was convicted accordingly.

In his submission, state prosecutor Inspector Daluni asked the court to mete out a stiff sentence to the offender, saying cases of breaking into parishes are becoming rampant hence the need to send as a deterrent to others with similar deeds.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Robert Botha concurred with the state’s submission and sentenced the offender to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Chikumbutso Banda comes from Malata Village in Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa District.