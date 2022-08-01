Govt officials want to remove Chizuma — Nankhumwa

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa has alleged that some Government officials are conspiring to remove Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma.

Nankhumwa who is also the Democratic Progressive Party vice president for the south, was speaking this on Sunday when he held a mega rally at Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Blantyre.

He said he has reports that some people in government are spending sleepless nights planning how they will get Chizuma sacked from her position at ACB, something which he said should not be condoned.

The leader of opposition who pulled a significant crowd to the rally said Chizuma is doing a commendable job in fighting corruption and stressed the need for the public to stand with her when he is facing a backlash from some government officials.

“The other big issue is about the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). I know that some government officials are conspiring to remove the Director, Martha Chizuma. As Leader of Opposition in Parliament, I will not allow that.

“I am throwing my weight behind Martha Chizuma so that she remains the ACB Director and she should be allowed to successfully deliver,” he said.

Nankhumwa also spoke against a tendency of frustrating demonstrations through threats and abductions to organizers and he has since urged president Chakwera to let people exercise their constitutional right.

He added that it is strange that the Tonse government is blocking people from demonstrations when at the same time the Tonse got into power following similar demonstrations.

“Tonse government got into power through demonstrations, so they should not block people from demonstrating. This tendency of giving people panga knives to deal with demonstrators, should immediately stop,” he added.

About the state of affairs in Malawi, Nankhumwa reminded president Chakwera to be conscious of all his campaign promises saying people in the country are suffering.

