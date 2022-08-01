Kizz Daniel says Malawians should expect a massive performance on August 27

Popular Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel says Malawians should expect a powerful performance on 27th August at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Kizz Daniel confirmed said this on his social media pages, on Friday 29 July 2022.

Kizz Daniel said Malawians should expect a powerful and a massive performance on 27th August and that they will enjoy show. He then urged his fans to come in large numbers at the show.

The EPIC Lifestyle Concert has been organised by Epic Lifestyle in collaboration with Deejay Chi.

Kizz Daniel is one of the best and big artist in Africa and has hit songs like Woju, Lie, Pour me water, Poko, Mama, Jombo, one Ticket and Tere, Currently the song he did with Tekno “Buga” is # 1 trending in Africa.

Kizz Daniel’s 2022 hit song ‘Buga” is also the most trending song here in Malawi. The song has been enjoying massive airplay in weddings, differents occasions, parties and so many places just to mention a few.

Since its release, ‘Buga’ has broken several records. The dance challenges on Tiktok and Instagram helped people enjoy the song better, which has increased its popularity, and right now the song has over 35 millions views on you Tube.

The song has caught the attention of both young and older demographics and it has also enjoyed domestic and international acceptance. Notable personalities that have danced to the song include Liberian President, George Weah.

Cyabonga Peter Kumkumbira a fan of Kizz Daniel here in Malawi, said he can’t wait to witness the live performance of his favourite artist in Africa.

“Kizz Daniel is my favourite artist in Africa and I really enjoy his music, am a big fan and the show which has been organised by EPIC Lifestyle is the biggest show which I can’t afford to miss, l have already bought my ticket, I will be there to see Kizz Daniel live and vibe to Buga,” Explained Kumkumbira.

In his remarks, EPIC Group CEO Yollam Kawanga said Epic Lifestyle Concert, is going to be more exciting and a memorable one.

He added that people will have a good time and experience the best performances of Kizz Daniel and other local artists.

“Apart from Kizz Daniel, so far we have unveiled 8 Local heavy weight acts: They include Dr. Namadingo, Onesimus, Taygrin, Lulu, Eli Njuchi, Driemo, Sangie and Wendy. But Malawians should expect more big names to be unveiled since it’s our Marketing Strategy to be unveiling them gradually with intent of achieving gradual hype build-up,” said Kawanga.

Kawanga also added that National Bank has incentivised the ticket pricing by giving massive discounts for the customers who are purchasing tickets through their digital platforms such as Mo626 and MoPay.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24