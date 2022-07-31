Kajoke inspires Bullets to victory, Wanderers held at home

Nyasa Big Bullets came from behind to hammer Rumphi United 3-1 in a TNM Super League match played in front of thousands of fans at Rumphi Stadium on a hot Sunday afternoon.

Bullets had to chase the game before they could eventually equalize and, eventually, get maximum points to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2022 season.

Just within one minute of the match, the hosts, who are stuck in the relegation zone with 10 points from 17 games, took a surprising lead through Zikani Kasambala who was found unmarked in the attacking zone by Wellington Mkandawire before beating the advanced Clever Mkungula with a powerful shot, 1-0.

This goal gave Elias Chirambo’s side a mileage for more attacks and they should have had another goal in the 13th minute through Trouble Kajani who was found in the offensive zone by Edward Mkandawire but he misjudged the pass and allowed Hadji Wali to make a timely clearance for a corner kick which Bullets defended.

Knowing pretty well how dangerous Bullets can be whenever they concede a goal, the hosts opted to sit back and defend their early lead but this was a recipe for disaster as they indeed attracted more pressure from Pasuwa’s side and it was not a surprise to see Hassan Kajoke tapping in from a bouncing ball which Brian Mhone failed to clear inside the penalty box, 1-1.

One became two in a brilliant fashion.

As usual, Bullets fully invaded Rumphi’s half from Gomezgani Chirwa’s side and the pacy right wingback delivered a dangerous cross into the box which was flicked to Babatunde Adepoju who made no mistake to beat Anthony Singini before slotting the ball into the net, 1-2.

To put the game beyond their opponents’ reach, Kajoke was back to haunt them again when he capitalized from a defensive error in the 24th minute to add a third for The People’s Team and give them a comfortable lead.

It wasn’t over yet though. Bullets also have goalkeeper Mkungula to thank for getting away with this important victory as he, within the shortest period of time, came out of his comfort zone to take charge of two dangerous balls into the box from Kajani who wasn’t at his level best throughout his playing minutes.

Kajoke, though he had scored when he was set through by Idana, but his well taken shot missed Singini’ left hand post with an inch.

In the second half, Kajani had an opportunity to reduce the arrears in the 50th minute when he was found unattended in the penalty box but his goal-bound shot was well blocked by Simbi and that was his last action as he was replaced by Waliko Chaula moments later.

Bullets’ Kajoke made a brilliant run to the left but he slipped down as he was about to pull the trigger in an unbelievable circumstance.

The hosts made another change soon after the half-hour mark when Alick Harawa replaced Mkandawire to try to add some fire power in a desperate bid for goals.

But Bullets defended with everything and never allowed the hosts to get a goal despite switching to a 4-3-3 formation from a 4-4-2 formation which they used in the first half.

71 minutes into the match, Precious Phiri and Macfallen Mgwira replaced Chirwa and Lanjesi Nkhoma, perhaps as one way of maintaining the fitness levels with another game coming in the next 78 hours.

Bullets slowed down their tempo and never attacked with intent despite introducing Stainley Billiat and Alick Lungu for Sambani and Mwaungulu but the three goals scored in the opening 24 minutes were enough to inspire The People’s Team to a comfortable victory to start their Northern Region outing with a win, taking their away wins in the current season to seven.

The win means Bullets have maintained their grip at the top with 45 points from 17 games, 9 ahead of Eagles who were 1-0 winners over Moyale Barracks on Saturday.

Pasuwa’s next assignment is against Ekwendeni Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium on Wednesday.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers were forced out to a goalless draw with Mighty Tigers in a match where the Lali Lubani side dominated but lacked the finishing composure to claim all the important points.

Tigers’ goalie Dalitso Khungwa was the hero of the day when he saved a penalty to deny Chiukepo Msowoya from scoring after Misheck Botomani was brought down inside the penalty box.

The result means Wanderers are still third in the standings with 32 points, 13 points behind run away leaders Bullets from the same number of games.

As for Tigers, the draw sees them sitting just four points above safety with 16 points from 17 games.

The action continues on Wednesday with Tigers hosting Sable Farming at Mpira Stadium, Ekwendeni Hammers hosting Bullets at Mzuzu Stadium, Kamuzu Barracks welcoming Civil Service United at a venue yet to be announced by Super League of Malawi and Red Lions, fresh from their Cup defeat, welcomes TN Stars at Balaka.

