Nankhumwa ready to face any candidate at DPP convention

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa says he is ready to face any candidate who will contest at the party’s convention next year.

Nankhumwa who is also the leader of opposition was speaking this on Sunday July 31 when he held a mega rally at Nyambadwe primary school ground in Blantyre where he announced his preparedness for the DPP convention.

Addressing the multitudes, Nankhumwa said Peter Mutharika’s leadership of the party will expire next year and a convention is expected to be held so as to choose the next leader of the party ahead of the 2025 tripartite elections.

Nankhumwa said he is worried that some party leaders are fabricating lies that he has been removed from the position of the party’s vice-president for the south.

He then indicated that he will remain the party’s Vice President for the Southern Region until the next convention and will continue holding party rallies despite facing opposition from some top members of DPP.

He then said it is very worrisome that every member of DPP who seems to be in his camp, is facing hatred from the party’s leadership.

He urged members of his faction to never get worried, saying their victory is coming.

“Members of Parliament who are here, never get worried about the hatred you are facing for supporting me. There are general elections in 2025 and in 2023, DPP is going for a convention and I will win there. So, there are no reasons to be afraid of anyone,” said Nankhumwa.

“I know that some members of the part at district and regional level, are being removed from their respective positions for supporting me, that’s not good,” said Nankhumwa.

He then revealed that he has reports that some top members of the party are organizing a gang that will manhandle and take him out of DPP convention venue as a way avoiding him to contest, a plan which he said will not succeed.

The leader of opposition also denied allegations that he is intending to join the Malawi Congress Party and UTM Party and he has alleged that rumours are being circulated by his rivals in a bid to discredit his hopes for the leadership.

