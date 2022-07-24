Man jailed 8 years for burglary and theft

Matemba

The Makande First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Chikwawa on Friday sentenced William Foster, 23, to 8 years imprisonment for breaking into a house and stealing items K250,000.

Public Relations Officer for Chikwawa Police Station Sergeant Dickson Matemba said the court heard from Sub Inspector Amos Bruno Jobo a prosecutor from Ngabu Police Post that during the night of June 8, 2022, Foster broke into the house of a business lady at Sande Village where he stole the assorted items valued at K250,000.

In court, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the offence of burglary and theft which is contrary to section 309(2) and 278 of the penal code respectively.

However, the State paraded five witnesses who testified against him beyond reasonable doubt.

In his submission, Sub Inspector Amos Bruno Jobo asked court to slap Foster with harsh custodial sentence saying that the offences which were committed are serious in nature and added that the stolen properties were not recovered hence a loss to the owner.

In his mitigation, Foster asked court to be lenient when delivering the sentence saying that he is a first offender and a breadwinner for his family.

When passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Chiyembekezo Phiri dismissed the mitigation factors from Foster and concurred with the State and he ordered Foster to spend 8 years imprisonment with hard labour to deter other would be offenders.

Foster hails from Mandrade Village, Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa District.