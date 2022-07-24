Zomba Chingale MP installs solar power on 40 mosques

Member of Parliament for Zomba Chingale Lonnie Phiri has installed solar power on 40 mosques to ensure adequate lighting during evening and early morning prayers.

Phiri who is Democratic Progressive (DPP) member said she decided to connect the mosques with solar powered electricity to allow Muslim faithfuls to pray in the evenings and early in the morning without power challenges.

She observed that ESCOM electricity is not reliable.

“We’re very far away from ESCOM power lines and this is why l decided to bring in solar powered electricity to mosques in my area so that Muslim faithfuls should attend to evening and early morning prayers without difficulties,” the parliamentarian added.

Phiri said ” l used my own money not Constituency Development Fund.”

A representative of Sheikhs in Chingale area, Makalani Nankumba of Mtembo Mosque, hailed Phiri for bringing in electricity to mosques in the Chingale area.

Sheikh Nankumba said the electricity will greatly help Muslim faithfuls to conduct their evening and morning prayers.

He observed that this was the first time for a parliamentarian to provide power to mosques.

“This is the first time for an MP in this area to think of connecting mosques with electricity and this will help to provide adequate light during normal evening and morning prayers even during fasting prayers,” Sheikh Nankumba added.

He also asked the MP to drill boreholes within the mosques premises saying water is key element to prayers.

Zomba Chingale has 40 mosques and the parliamentarian has installed each of the mosques with solar powered electricity.

