Moyale FC recall veteran players

As the second round of the Tnm Super League is set to kick off on Saturday, Moyale Barracks have recalled three veteran players who were offloaded earlier this year.

Speaking on Wednesday, Team manager for Moyale Barracks Victor Phiri said they have recalled the players because of the team’s performance in the first round of the league.

“We recalled veteran players namely Ntopijo Njewa, Chrispine Fukizi and Boy Chima. They started training on Tuesday and we hope to see results in second round of the league,” said Phiri.

He added that there are also some new faces in the squad that will be featured in the second league.

Moyale Barracks loaned out Ntopijo Njewa, Juma Chikwenga, Oles Nkhwazi, and others to Chilumba Barracks earlier this year.

The Soldiers are on position 9 with 17 points in the elite league. They will start second round at home on Saturday 23 July, against Wakawaka Tigers.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24