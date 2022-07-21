Armed thieves break into house and steal K60m

Armed robbers last night broke into the house of a businessperson at Nathenje in Lilongwe where they stole a pistol and K60 million cash.

The owner of the house has been identified as Yizhong Cai, Managing Director of Sino Sky Industrial which is a quarry production company located at Maye near Nathenje Trading Centre in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said the crime happened at around 11pm on Wednesday.

“Unknown criminals broke into the manager’s house, Yizhong Cai, while he and other occupants were asleep.

“After gaining entry into the house, it is said that the robbers took control of events and started searching for valuables starting with the manager’s bedroom,” said Chigalu.

He added the robbers took the money, unidentified pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition, four cell phones, and later removed Hard Drive for the CCTV machine before going away.

“It is also said that during the commission of the robbery, four occupants of the house including the manager, were beaten,” Chigalu said.

Chigalu further said that the law enforcers are now searching for the criminals.

Earlier this month, three people were arrested in Kasungu after they broke into a businessperson’s house and stole money amounting to K24 million.

