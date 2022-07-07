Roza Mbilizi, two others arrested over cementgate

Roza Mbilizi

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi, former manager for customs and excise Fredrick Mpeusa and deputy commissioner responsible for enforcement and operations Abigail Kawamba over the free duty importation of cement.

The bureau has said in a statement today that it received a complaint on July 7, 2020 that some people were importing goods free of duty using former President Peter Mutharika’s taxpayer identification number.

“The investigation which commenced in August, 2020 established that the three were facilitating duty free clearance of various imported goods under CPC 418 belonging to former President,” the ACB said.

The suspects are likely to be charged with abuse of office contrary to Section 25B(1) as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act and neglect of duty contrary to

Section 121 of the Penal Code.

It is suspected that over 800,000 bags of cement worth K1.5 billion were imported duty free between 2018 and 2019 on the pretext Mutharika was importing the cement.

Mutharika has always denied any involvement in the illegal importation, saying he did not know his TPIN was being used to import cement and did not instruct anyone to import cement on his behalf.

Former State House chief of staff Peter Mukhito, Mutharika’s former bodyguard Norman Chisale and businessperson Mahmed Shafee Chunara are the suspects who have so far appeared before court over the issue.

They are answering various charges including money laundering, abuse of office, falsifying documents with intent to deceive, smuggling and aiding smuggling.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24