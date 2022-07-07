Chisale told to deposit K10m with High Court

The High Court in Lilongwe has ordered former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale to deposit 10 million kwacha with the court pending hearing of his appeal of the case in which Chisale was ordered to pay damages for assaulting a man.

Chisale allegedly assaulted Dingani Soko in 2018 after Soko expressed disapproval over Chisale’s driving. Soko dragged Chisale to court over the matter. Chisale provided his defence on the issue past the required period and High Court Judge William Msiska in February this year entered a judgement in favour of Soko.

Following this, in February Chisale was ordered to pay 10 million kwacha in damages.

Chisale appealed to the Supreme Court and asked the High Court to stay its judgement pending the appeal.

A court order dated 30 June indicates that Justice William Yakubaba Msiska has granted Chisale an order to stay the court judgement.

However, the order is on condition that Chisale should pay the money to the court within 14 days. This means he will get back the money if his appeal succeeds but the money will be given to Soko if the appeal fails.

