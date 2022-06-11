Man arrested for raping child hours after being released from prison

Hours after being released from prison where he completed serving a 7-year jail sentence for robbery, Abdul Imani, 38, has found himself back in in custody for allegedly raping a 12-year old girl in Mangochi district.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident occurred during morning hours of Friday at Mpima Forest along Arthur Peter Mutharika Highway.

Daudi added that lmani was on June 9, 2022 released from Mangochi Prison after serving a 7-year jail term for robbery.

“It is reported that, on the said date, the victim who was sent by her mother to sell pumpkins met the suspect on her way to the market,” she explained.

The suspect stopped the minor saying he wanted to buy all pumpkins and he told her to follow him to his house.

On their way while passing Mpima Forest, the suspect dragged the victim into the bush where he raped the child.

The victim was later found helpless by-passers who reported the matter to Mangochi Police Station.

The victim was issued with a referral letter and the results from Mangochi District Hospital indicates that the victim was defiled.

Mangochi Police Station detectives immediately reacted to the matter and successfully arrested the suspect who has since been positively identified by the victim.

Meanwhile, lman has been charged with defilement of a girl under the age of 16 which contravenes section 138 of the Penal Code and will appear before court soon.

Iman hails from Kalonga Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

