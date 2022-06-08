Man found dead at Escom transformer in Blantyre

A man was found dead on Tuesday morning inside the fence of a ground mounted Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) transformer at Nkolokoti in Blantyre.

It is suspected that the man, who is yet to be identified, was electrocuted while trying to vandalise the transformer.

According to Escom, an eyewitness a Zilambala said he was alerted by children early Tuesday morning that a man was lying dead inside a fence of a ground mounted transformer.

“We all rushed to the scene and indeed found the man lying dead but we could not establish his Identity,” Zilambala said.

Limbe Police spokesperson Patrick Mussa said he was waiting for more details on the incident.

“We are investigating the matter to establish the identity of the person but he was found with a screw driver and a spanner,” Mussa.

Escom estimates it loses five transformers every week due to vandalism across the country.

