Man sentenced to six years in jail for burglary in Chitipa

The Chitipa First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 28-year-old Gift Gondwe to six years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a house and stealing items worth K200,000.

The court heard through state prosecutor, Inspector Oscar Mwamtobe that on April 6, 2022 at 08:00 hours, the convict broke into the house of Allan Msokwa at Daudi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district and stole a plasma screen, remote control and flash disc all valued at K200,000.00.

Appearing in court, Gondwe pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him prompting the state to parade four witnesses who testified against him.

In his submission, Inspector Mwamtobe pleaded with the court for a stiff sentence saying the offences committed are common in the district and the country in general.

Mwamtobe further said that although the convict is a first offender, the offences committed are felonies observing that the court has the duty to protect citizens by passing stiff sentences that would teach the offender a lesson and send a strong signal to would be offenders.

In mitigation, Gondwe prayed for forgiveness, saying that he is a breadwinner for his family and that he suffers from ulcers.

But passing the sentence, Magistrate Billy Ngosi concurred with the state and sentenced Gondwe to six years imprisonment with hard labour for house breaking and one year for theft, saying the sentences should run concurrently.

Gondwe hails from Ishalikira Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa District.