Malawi First Lady for more girls in secondary schools

First Lady, Madame Monica Chakwera, has urged girls to work hard in school for them to take up more key roles in their communities and the country as a whole.

Chakwera was speaking Friday at Chanyoli Primary School Ground in the area of Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe in Rumphi District after presiding over ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Jalira Girls’ Secondary School in the district.

Madame Chakwera encouraged girls in the area to take advantage of the secondary school which will be built in the area to attain secondary education in order to be professionals in different fields thereby contributing to the attainment of the country’s development goals.

Founder of The SEEDs, which is funding the construction of the school, Sister Ruth Baek, said the project is part of her ministry and was optimistic that more girls in the area, and across the country, would benefit from the school.

Deputy Minister of Education, Monica Chang’anamuno, said only 37 per cent of learners who sit for Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE) in the country proceed to secondary school due to inadequate secondary schools among other factors.

She, therefore, said construction of the school will go a long way in broadening opportunities for many girl learners to access secondary education in the area.

Reported by Manasse Nyirenda

