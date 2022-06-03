Ecobank launches free MSMEs booster training

Ecobank Malawi Ltd, has rolled out free booster training series which is aimed to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Malawi and Africa at large.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Victoria Chanza who is the bank’s Head of Commercial Banking. She said the initiative is aimed at enhancing SME Competitiveness through innovative Business Skills Training.

Chanza further told us that the training will cater for MSME’s across the 33 African countries where Ecobank is currently operating through, which includes Malawi.

She added that the training which will be conducted virtually, will provide Malawian MSMEs with a unique opportunity to network and learn from other MSMEs operating in other African countries.

“Ecobank Malawi Ltd is geared to provide a comprehensive suite of financial and non-financial Solutions to MSMEs in order to help them reach their full potential and increase their commercial and economic impact.

“This free virtual training has been designed to empower Malawian MSMEs by providing them with the right tools and skill sets to lead themselves, their businesses and support their communities effectively,” said Chanza.

She then indicated that the Malawi session, which will be done together with MSMEs from Ecobank affiliate countries under the Central Eastern and Southern African Region (CESA); is scheduled to take place from 09th -23rd June 2022.

According to the Ecobank Head of Commercial Banking, some of the topics to be covered will include risk management, business sustainability and bankability, adapting operations, ecommerce, customer experience, business compliance and leadership.

Chanza added that interested MSMEs are requested to register via a link which is on the official Ecobank Facebook page.