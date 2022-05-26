Two arrested over murder of Alinafe Bonongwe

Police have arrested Gerald Maida aged 20 and Lydia Kadango aged 49 over the murder of Alinafe Bonongwe, a Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) manager in Dedza who was killed in February.

Deputy National Police Spokesperson Harry Namwaza has confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Namwaza said the two were arrested at Bangwe in Blantyre. He added that the police are currently hunting for other suspects.

Limbe Police Station Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Widson Nhlane said yesterday that Bangwe Police detectives received information from well-wishers that the two were living a suspicious and extravagant lifestyle.

Police raided the house of Lydia and found money amounting to K600,000.

He further said that after successful interrogations, Maida revealed how they committed the offence with his accomplices in Dedza district.

“Efforts are being made to transfer the two to Dedza Police Station to answer the charges, as officers are still on the ground to arrest the remaining suspects,” Nhlane said.

Bonongwe, a Malawi Revenue Authority Manager for Dedza Customs and Excise Border Station, was killed at his house on February 4.

Postmortem which was conducted revealed that Bonongwe was assaulted to death.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24