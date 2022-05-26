Tanzania bound: Chinsapo Sweet Melodies to spice up youth conference

Lilongwe based women’s choir, Chinsapo Sweet Melodies, has left for Tanzania where among other things the choir is scheduled to perform during a Youth Conference in the Tanzanian Capital, Dodoma.

Organized by the Stream of Tranquility Ministry, the conference to be held from 28 to 29 May is aimed at helping youths in Africa to build up their thinking through patriotism and to know that success begins at their own homes and not in other countries.

The ministry, among others, empowers musicians on how they could invest using proceeds from their music and it also provides training on sustainable development.

According to a letter signed by Stream of Tranquility Ministry Chief Executive Officer Tulibako Mwakasege, they have invited the choir to represent Malawi and they are optimistic that they will also share music experiences from various countries that will be in participation.

“We are very excited about this forum and we believe that participants will share various experiences ranging from both music and business,” he said.

Chinsapo Sweet Melodies Chairperson Angella Chankomera said they are ready for the conference and all the participants should expect to enjoy good music from Malawi.

Chankomera said apart from preaching the word of God through music, they will utilize the platform to learn different things and then share the knowledge when they get back home after the trip.

“Being invited is a privilege for us and we are not going to disappoint in all the aspects including music and contributions during the conference, “she said.

The trip is fully funded by one of the country’s construction companies, Choice Construction.