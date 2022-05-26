CDEDI pens homeland security minister over Sattar’s visit to Malawi

The revelation in a United Kingdom court about businessperson Zunneth Sattar’s recent visit to Malawi has compelled human rights organisation, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), to demand an explanation from Homeland Security Minister Jean Sendeza.

According to the letter from CDEDI signed by its Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa and made available to this publication, the organisation believes that the minister in question owe Malawians an explanation on why Sattar was not arrested or at least summoned for questioning during the time he visited the country.

“CDEDI would like to put it to you Hon minister that Malawians are now living in fear, therefore your timely response to this matter bordering on national and internal security will take away their fears of their own safety and country,” reads the letter in part.

Namiwa has also extended the question to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, as well as the Director General for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and has since asked Martha Chizuma to update Malawians on the current status of the investigations against Sattar and his associates.

At Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London yesterday, it transpired that Sattar travelled to Malawi from March 16-25, 2022 and was later arrested at Heathrow Airport on his return trip to Britain.

Namiwa said apart from living in fear, Malawians are gradually losing trust in the current leadership.

“For instance not much was known about the arrival of Zuneth Sattar only to be established during court proceedings in UK.

“Demonstrating aspects of state capture, recently Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Titus Mvalo, lied to Malawians that government has no business with Zuneth Sattar, but court records show that he recently signed an Eight billion kwacha contract where he was supplying bottles of water to Malawi Police Service at K1 800 each bottle,” said Namiwa.

Meanwhile, Malawians are following with keen interest the developments surrounding the high-profile case in which the ACB has for the past nine months been investigating Sattar, who is suspected to be involved in corruption scandals.

The letter has been received by the ministry but it is yet to respond to the demands.

