Police arrest man accused of killing wife in Lilongwe

Police in Lilongwe have arrested 30-year-old George Chisale on suspicion that he murdered his wife, Buthiat Mkwanda, 27, at Chinsapo location in Lilongwe on April 11, 2022.

Chisale, who has been at large since April, was arrested at Mpingu roadblock at around 08:30 hours today while on his way to Zambia.

After learning of his wife’s demise, Chisale fled to Zambia where he has been hiding all this time. He sneaked back into the country few days ago, and was reported to police by a well-wisher.

Police were on his trail until Thursday morning when he was spotted disguising himself, boarding an MG number plate vehicle aiming to get back to his hiding destination.

In April this year, it is said that Chisale (suspect) had disagreements with his wife, Mkwanda, which resulted into a fight.

As a result of the fight, Mkwanda became unconscious and was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital where unfortunately, she was later pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

She hailed from Chinamwali village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe, Zomba.

The suspect, George Chisale, who is expected to face murder charges, hails from Chiyendausiku Village, T/A Nsamala in Balaka District.