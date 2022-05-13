Dedza Police warn residents against taking the law into own hands

Police in Dedza have cautioned Mpalare residents against taking the law into their own hands.

The warning comes as tendency of attacking those suspected to have committed an offence is becoming common in the area.

Dedza Police Deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda told the residents that anyone who participates in the act will be arrested, charged and taken to court.

Manda reminded the residents that their responsibility as community members is to be alert and work with the police rather than judging and applying inhumane tactics to crucifying other human beings based on unsupported judgement.

Speaking on behalf of residents, Group Village Headman (GVH) Mpalare said that his subjects will no longer be involved in the act of vigilantism as these were happening because they were lacking knowledge of the law.

Mpalare thanked the office of public relations from the station for coming up with the initiative of sensitizing his subjects on various issues.

He said that issues surrounding witchcraft for some time have been a controversy in the area but the translation of witchcraft act into Chichewa will assist them to think in-line with the Laws of the land.

The office of public relations has embarked on a campaign dubbed ant-vigilantism, an initiative which includes formulation of a booklet with related information.