Two found with pangolin in Mchinji

Police in Mchinji have arrested two men for allegedly being found in possession of a live Pangolin.

The two have been identified as Mavuto Jophris aged 33 and Mandera Masauso aged 34.

The arrest of the two suspects follows a tip off police received on May 12, 2022 that the two were offering for sell a live Pangolin which was concealed in an empty sack and placed in a backpack.

The suspects were intercepted and arrested at Bua Trading Centre by police officers and Wildlife and Environmental Crime Investigators, leading to the rescuing of a live Pangolin.

They will appear before court soon when investigations are concluded to answer the case of found in possession of listed species contrary to Section 86 (1) of the National Parks and Wildlife Act read with Section 110B (b) of National Parks and Wildlife.

Mavuto Jophris hails from Jophris Village, Traditional Authority Malemia in Nsanje District while Mandera Masautso is from Mzuma Village, Traditional Authority Mavwere in Mchinji District.