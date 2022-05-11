Three sentenced to 155 years in prison each for killing person with albinism

Three men in Mangochi have been sentenced to 155 years in prison each for killing Saidi Dayton, a person with albinism.

The three are James Khang’a, Sumaili Nikisi and Gayesi Katupe, all from Kadewere Village, TA Chowe in Mangochi.

They killed Dayton on 5 January 2021.

High Court Judge Mzondi Mvula in Mangochi has sentenced the three to 68 and a half years for murder, 48 and a half years for extracting human tissues and 38 and a half years for trafficking a person with an intention of harming him.

The sentences, however, will run concurrently and start from the time the three were arrested, which means each of the convicts will spend 67 and a half years in prison.

In April, 12 people were convicted of offences relating to the murder of person with albinism MacDonald Masambuka.

The convicts included Catholic Priest Fr. Thomas Muhosha, Police Officer Chikondi Chileka, deceased’s biological brother Kassim White Masambuka and Machinga district Clinical Officer Lumbani Kamanga were among the persons convicted on different charges such as murder, causing someone to commit a crime, causing another person to harm a person and transacting human tissues.