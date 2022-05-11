Mkaka’s bodyguard arrested

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a police officer who is a bodyguard to Minister of Natural Resources Eisenhower Mkaka.

The officer identified as Osman Chinsinga was allegedly involved in a robbery at a company called Liberty where items worth K27 million were stolen.

Deputy National Police Spokesperson Harry Namwaza said Police arrested six other people over the crime.

It is reported that some of the suspects mentioned Sichinga as being involved in the crime.

Namwaza has since stated that Malawi Police Service does not condone criminal activities amongst its officers hence the arrest.