Malawi records 17 new Cholera cases

Malawi has recorded 17 new Cholera cases, including 11 cases from Blantyre.

According to an update released by the Ministry of Health yesterday, Chikwawa and Nsanje districts have recorded one new case each while Neno district has registered four new cases.

The new cases have taken the total number of cases recorded in the country to 160.

Currently, 21 cases are in admission; four cases in Blantyre, one case in Chikwawa, 15 cases in Neno and one case in Nsanje.

So far, Malawi has recorded six deaths from Cholera and districts affected by the outbreak include Nsanje 89 cases, Neno 28 cases, Blantyre 36 cases, Machinga twocases and Chikwawa five cases.

The Ministry of Health has since called for the need to improve access to safe water and coverage on sanitation as well as risk communication and community engagement.

“Inter district and cross border coordination and collaboration is very crucial in the prevention and containment of this cholera outbreak.

“Oral Cholera Vaccine wherever possible, should be administered to supplement the core cholera prevention and control intervention,” the ministry said.