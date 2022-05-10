Ntchisi awards best performing teachers

Ntchisi District Council has through its education office awarded teachers from various primary schools within the district for their good performance in the 2021 academic year.

Coordinating Primary Education Advisor at the District Education Office, Hammex Malithano said on Monday that the office decided to honour the teachers as one way of motivating them to work harder.

“These are teachers who have done us proud as a district and through their hard work, we managed to be on position four in the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education results at national level,” he said.

He added that apart from their good performance in Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education examination results, some of the teachers were awarded for performing well in leadership positions as Head Teachers and others for their good work in National Reading Programme (NRP).

The teachers were given certificates and cash ranging from K30,000 to K50,000 included Charles Chikafa, a teacher at Mthawira Primary School under Malomo Zone who commended his fellow teachers at the school for their team spirit.

Chairperson for Ntchisi District Council Frackson Sefasi assured the teachers that the council will increase the amount given to the best performing teachers come next year to motivate them.

By Pauline Kaude