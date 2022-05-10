Property owners urged to paint buildings ahead of Malawi Independence Day

The Blantyre City Council (BCC) has told property owners in the city to decorate and beautify their premises and properties ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on 6 July.

BCC acting chief executive officer Lytton Nkata made the appeal yesterday in a statement targeted at business operators and property owners in the central business districts of Blantyre and Limbe.

According to Nkata, works should focus on maintenance and repairing of buildings, rehabilitation of surrounding lawns and gardens and maintenance and installation of lighting fixtures for better ambience at night.

He added that these works should be done by 21 June.

The council through Nkata has also advised business operators to provide refuse bins on their premises.

“This will ensure that waste is not strewn along streets and is properly stored as it awaits collection,” said Nkata.

Malawi, on 6 July 1964, Nyasaland became independent from British rule and this year the country will be celebrating its 58th year of independence.