Four arrested over theft of K420,000 at Kamuzu Stadium

Police have arrested four gate cashiers for allegedly stealing K420,000 during a Malawi Super League game between Mighty Wanderers and Sable Farming at Kamuzu Stadium.

The suspects reportedly hid the money after collecting from fans entering the stadium.

A police report indicates that Unity Gate Management System Company was hired to collect cash from the gate and the four were working as cashiers during the match.

Police officers at the gate noted that the suspects had hidden something inside their pants. After the game, the suspects were searched and money was found.

The suspects are; Chiyembekezo Buffalo, 22, from Dwaleti village Traditional Authority Maseya in Chikwawa; Tingo Fungulani, 22, of Chilobwe village Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre; Prince Ndalama, 19, of Simoni village Traditional Authority Ntingala and Gladys Mejae, 23, from Chinthembwe village Traditional Authority Thomas in Thyolo District

They are being kept at Soche Police Station in Blantyre.