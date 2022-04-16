TNM Super League recap: Eagles move top, Wanderers beat Sable, Karonga United remain winless

Kamuzu Barracks moved up to second place to close the gap on leaders Blue Eagles while Mighty Wanderers and Mighty Tigers leapfrogged Dedza Dynamos and Silver Strikers with wins over Sable Farming and Red Lions FC respectively.

Saturday, 16th April:

Blue Eagles 1-0 Karonga United

The early pacesetters have reclaimed their top position with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over struggling Karonga United to open up a three-point lead at the top with 13 points from five games.

Gaddie Chirwa scored the only goal of the match to condemn the Northern Region based side to another defeat as they continue searching for their first league victory in the new campaign.

This latest defeat sees them stuck in the bottom three with just two points from five games.

Mighty Wanderers 3-1 Sable Farming

A brace from Vincent Nyangulu and a lone strike from Yamikani Chester inspired Mighty Wanderers to a comfortable 3-1 win over newly promoted Sable Farming at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The victory saw the Nomads leapfrog Dedza Dynamos and up to fourth place in the standings, level on 10 points with Kamuzu Barracks and Nyasa Big Bullets while Sable remain in the 11th position with 5 points from five games.

Kamuzu Barracks 2-1 Moyale Barracks

The Capital City Soldiers continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win over fellow brothers in arms Moyale Barracks at Civo Stadium.

It was a match which KB dominated but they were frustrated by Jeremiah Simfukwe who kept on producing brilliant saves to keep his team into the game.

But his heroics couldn’t last longer as former Moyale Barracks forward Deus Mkutu headed in the opener before another strike from Zeliat Nkhoma.

The Mzuzu based Soldiers pulled one back through Charles Nkhoma but it was too late for them to stage a comeback as Kamuzu Barracks collected maximum points to knock out Bullets into the second position with 10 points even though the defending champions have played a game less than them.

As for Moyale Barracks, they continue struggling for points as they have now registered three defeats in a row and lying in the 13th position with three points.

Mighty Tigers 2-1 Red Lions

The Kanjedza based outfit bounced back from their Northern Region disappointing trip when they registered 2-1 win over Red Lions at Mpira Stadium.

Frank Chikufenji and Precious Chiudza scored in the first half, with Royal Bokosi scoring the consolation for the Zomba based Soldiers.

The win sees Tigers climbing up to sixth in the table with 9 points from six games.

As for the Soldiers, the latest defeat leaves them in ninth position with 7 points from five games.

The action continues on Sunday with some exciting fixtures in all the regions.

At Kamuzu Stadium, defending champions will welcome winless Mafco FC while Civo Service United will entertain Karonga United at Civo Stadium.

At Kasungu Stadium, TN Stars and Moyale Barracks will battle it out for points with the final game of the day being between Ekwendeni Hammers and Rumphi United at Mzuzu Stadium.