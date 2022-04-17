Cindy Blue: Sensational Malawi model hits the jackpot in the UK

Cindy Blue is one of the very few top Malawi models making it in the diaspora. Currently based in Brighton (UK), there is no debate that Cindy possesses the x-factor of a top class model for any luxury brand, be it Gucci, Porsche, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Michael Kors and Givenchy. There is just no brand that can’t turn her away. Cindy represents a crop of top Malawi models who making in big on the international market.

Her social media portfolio is also impressive.

You can follow Cindy Blue on Instagram. Her handle is @cindy.blue_