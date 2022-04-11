Tailor commits suicide after girlfriend refuses to move in with him

A 27-year-old man has committed suicide in Dedza after his girlfriend refused to move in with him.

Dedza Police Spokesperson Edward Kabango has identified the man as Andrew Kathumba.

According to Kabango, the girlfriend is a form 2 student and the tailor on Saturday asked her to start staying with him in his house.

The girlfriend, however, refused saying cohabitation would affect her education.

“The girl opposed the idea saying she would not concentrate on her education if she moved to the house and this did not go well with Andrew who took pesticides last night,” Kabango said.

On Sunday, April 10th, 2022 the girlfriend went to check on Kathumba but she found him lying dead on the floor.

The girlfriend also found a suicide note in which Kathumba directed his relatives to give all his property to his girlfriend.

Police were informed and they took the dead body to Dedza District Hospital where postmortem revealed that death was due to poison.

Police have since advised people to always seek good solutions to solve their problems rather than committing suicide.

Kathumba hailed from Mdumu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba District.