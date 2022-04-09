People with disabilities in Balaka assisted with food items

People with disabilities and the elderly in Balaka district have commended Good News Ministries Church for the donation of food items worth over 4 million Kwacha to over 300 households in the district.

The food items consist of 25 bags of maize flour, packet of salt, sugar, soya pieces, laundry soap and a bottle of cooking oil to each family.

Speaking with Malawi24, one of the beneficiaries from Mangeni Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala Lucy Mapanda who has a 16-year-old girl with special needs commended the church for the donation saying it take ages for such kind of assistance to reach to them and it will really go a long way.

“It’s like God has visited us, we ask the same God to bless you and your church so that this initiative should not stop from here. My plea to other well-wishers is they should always consider us in everything,” she said.

On her part, Balaka District Social Welfare Neliya Kumayere said people in the district are facing a lot challenges such as hunger due to dry spell which have affected a lot of households as such government cannot afford to reach out to everyone.

On his part, Good News Ministries Church Prophet Patson Gondwe said that sharing is caring because God wants people to assist each other whenever they can for his name to be glorified and to show that God is among them.

Gondwe who is the founder of the church asked other people to do the same considering that as a church they cannot reach out to everyone but those who are willing to assist those people should come forward and God will reward them for the good heart.

The people who have received the donation are from Traditional Authorities Nsamala, Sawali, Matola and Mbela.