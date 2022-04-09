Uphold rule of law, Chakwera tells new judges

Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, has told newly appointed and sworn-in judges of the High Court to uphold the values cast in the rule of law in fortifying democratic governance in the country.

Chakwera made the remarks during swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Chief Justice Rizine Robert Mzikamanda and other judges of the High Court.

He said the country’s expectation is for the Justices to always carry out the noble task with wisdom, dexterity and skill.

The Malawi leader further said that the new appointments confirm that his administration espouses the democratic notion of separation of powers.

“We fully realize the importance of having an independent and professional Judiciary that will dispense justice in a timely and equitable manner,” says the Malawi leader.

Chakwera added that it is in moments like these that the country is reminded about the impeccable stature of the Judiciary in its noble duty of dispensing justice in accordance with the laws of the land.

“Of recent memory of such nobility is the settling of an electoral dispute that determined the renewal of our Republic in 2020,” he said.

Chakwera then pledged that his administration is determined to add more judges in Malawi courts.

“The Tonse administration, therefore, remains committed to advance the cause of justice by collaborating with the Judicial Service Commission regarding capacity building at the bench every time it deems fit,” he said.

The newly sworn in Chief Justice Rizine Robert Mzikamanda takes over the leadership from Andrew Nyirenda who retired in December, 2021.

The newly sworn-in judges include Gladys Gondwe, Chimbizgani Kacheche, Dick Sankhulani, Patrick Chirwa, Bruno Kalemba, Jean Rosemary Kayira and Gloria Namondwe.