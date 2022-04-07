Malawi hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck some parts of Southern Malawi today, affecting parts of Nsanje, Blantyre, Zomba, Mulanje and Thyolo districts.

Information provided by the US government’s Earthquake Hazards Program of the Geological Survey (USGS) pins Nsanje as the epicentre, precisely 37km East of the district.

As confirmed by Malawi’s department of geological survey, the tremor occurred at 12:43PM local time (10:43 GMT).

Several people shared on social media that their houses and office buildings were left shaking following the tremor.

Officials are yet to confirm whether properties have been destroyed.