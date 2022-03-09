Four family members in Blantyre died after eating poisonous food – Malawi Police

Malawi Police say a father and three children who died at Chileka in Blantyre on Monday ate pumpkins suspected to be poisoned.

The father has been identified as 38-year-old father Evance Kalichero while his three children are Lozaliya, 13, Chikondi, 9, and Evance Kalichero junior, 3.

Chileka police station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Jonathan Phillipo said the tragedy happened on March 7, 2022 at Kantumbiza village, Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre.

It is reported that, on the previous night, the mother cooked pumpkins which the whole family ate for supper before going to bed.

The following morning, the two children fell unconscious after stomach pains and were rushed to Dzimwe Health Centre and one child died on the way while the other was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

The father and one child who were left at home died later in the afternoon hours.

The matter was reported at Chileka Police Station who took all dead bodies to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where post-mortem results indicated that they all died due to poisonous food.

In the meantime, the matter is still under investigation to find the culprits who poisoned the food. If arrested, the assailants will answer the charge of Murder which contravenes section 209 of the Penal Code.

All the deceased hails from Kantumbiza village Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre.