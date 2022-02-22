Champiti satisfied with North referees’ fitness

National Referees fitness trainer Moffat Champiti says he is satisfied with the way referees in the Northern Region performed during a test held at Mzuzu stadium on Sunday.

About 70 men and women came for the test, with an encouraging number of women members who participated the test led by center FIFA referee Mercy Kaira.

Speaking after the test, Champiti said the 2022 season will be a good one as far as the officiating is concerned.

“We started from Southern Region, then Central and today we are here in the North. It seems promising that these men and women are ready for the elite league which is about to kickoff soon.

“All regions did well and it’s so encouraging that here in the north a number of women referees are better than other regions, Malawians should expect a good season and will continue where we stopped last season,” said Champiti.

Misheck Juba, the regional referees’ chairperson, commented that it was nice to see many people taking part in the test.

“As a region we are telling our referees to train hard on top of that the fitness today we were using the cent-five rather than Yo-yo and others. We are used to that training that is the reason the performance was just good,” said Juba.

Ninety percent of the referees passed the tests.

The Tnm Super League is scheduled to kick off on 12 March with Charity Shield on 5 March 2022.