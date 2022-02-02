Kezzie Msukwa removed as Chief Whip in Parliament

Former Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa has been fired as Government Chief Whip in Parliament amid allegations that he received millions in bribes to facilitate the sale of land.

Msukwa is Member of Parliament for Chitipa East and his firing as Chief Whip comes days after he was also stripped of the lands ministerial role .

The legislator was arrested in December on allegations of receiving K23 million and a vehicle in order to facilitate the sale of land. He was, however, released from custody after a court order.

The Government has since replaced Msukwa with Minister of Transport and Mzimba Solora legislator Jacob Hara.

UTM legislator Chrissy Kanyasho has also been removed as Deputy Leader of the House. Kanyasho used to be Deputy Minister of Health but was dropped from cabinet during the reshuffle last week. The Nkhatabay North legislator has been replaced with Minister of Trade Mark Katsonga who is also Member of Parliament for Neno South.

The Government has since maintained Richard Chimwendo as Leader of the House and Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda as Deputy Chief Whip.

Tomorrow, President Lazarus Chakwera will open the 2022-2023 Budget Meeting at Parliament Building in Lilongwe. The ceremony will start at 10AM.

The budget meeting which will be held from 3rd February to 1st April, 2022 will be the fifith meeting of the National Assembly.